Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,608 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,000. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 1.6% of Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 579,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,753,000 after acquiring an additional 48,540 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.6 %

MPC traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.39. 1,954,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.39 and its 200 day moving average is $166.94. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.