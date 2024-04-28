Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $986,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Netflix by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 475,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,258,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.85, for a total transaction of $4,990,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,573 shares of company stock valued at $89,548,241 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price target (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $561.23. 4,332,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,527. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $639.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.48. The stock has a market cap of $241.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.