Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $1,164,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 4,007.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Shopify by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.94. The company had a trading volume of 30,675,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,390,690. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.71 and a beta of 2.20. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

