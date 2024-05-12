Marest Capital LLC Makes New $600,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Marest Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,810 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.6% of Marest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15,371.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,530 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 46.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491,137 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,359 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,698,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,944,764,000 after purchasing an additional 751,713 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,157,620 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $182,499,000 after purchasing an additional 715,125 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $337,066,728.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 677,052,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,237,458,141.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 677,052,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,237,458,141.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $60.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,356,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,164,416. The firm has a market cap of $487.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.38%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

