AGF Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after acquiring an additional 191,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,108,000 after buying an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,599,000 after acquiring an additional 71,684 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.54. 1,076,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,902. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

