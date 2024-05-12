Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 17 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 505.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 145,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,095 shares of company stock worth $7,779,766 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $973.80 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $998.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $941.89 and a 200 day moving average of $901.54. The company has a market capitalization of $106.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

