Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.8% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.85.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,164 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $165.82. 5,490,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,710,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.35 and a 200 day moving average of $151.66. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

