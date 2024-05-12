Econ Financial Services Corp Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Econ Financial Services Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,459,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,793,000 after purchasing an additional 211,512 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,132,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,182,000 after purchasing an additional 54,107 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2,383.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,505,000 after buying an additional 2,003,587 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,125,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,642,000 after buying an additional 78,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,101,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,170,000 after buying an additional 212,615 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VWOB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.14. 166,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,631. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.30. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

