Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 58,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 630,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 47,546 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 25,773 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.9% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 83,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 306.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 49,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 37,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 27,359,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,529,332. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. The company has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

