Econ Financial Services Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,235 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 103,783 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for approximately 2.2% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.99. 51,447,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,697,236. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

