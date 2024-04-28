Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stake Boosted by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 425,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,950,000 after purchasing an additional 78,240 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 247,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,432,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $116.24. 888,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,042. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 108.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.98 and its 200 day moving average is $117.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 474.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.