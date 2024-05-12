Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,752 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,032,000 after purchasing an additional 729,262 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,161,000 after buying an additional 216,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Public Storage by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,311,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,680,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,330,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,540,000 after acquiring an additional 80,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.2 %

Public Storage stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.94. The company had a trading volume of 383,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,999. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $312.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.37.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

