Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $16.04 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,362 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $16,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:VLO traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.13. 2,036,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,945. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.65 and a 200 day moving average of $142.58. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Citigroup upped their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.40.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

