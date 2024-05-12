Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 64,431 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,431 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $14,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,229 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Argus cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.59. 3,957,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,547,311. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

