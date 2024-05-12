First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 82 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $179.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $247.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.42.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

