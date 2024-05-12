Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Makes New $3.41 Million Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.7% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,129,979,000 after purchasing an additional 458,853 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,398,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,582 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,764,284,000 after purchasing an additional 315,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,846,000 after buying an additional 1,502,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $187.05. 5,606,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,103,821. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.48 and its 200-day moving average is $164.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.74.

Read Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.