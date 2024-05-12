Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 940 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,572,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,444,343,000 after acquiring an additional 352,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,857 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Southern by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,737,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $694,953,000 after buying an additional 163,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Southern by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,811,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,988,000 after purchasing an additional 349,122 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 38.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,461,000 after buying an additional 2,096,988 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,126 shares of company stock worth $1,364,115. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Southern from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Southern

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.14. 4,939,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,672,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.02. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $78.74.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 72.35%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.