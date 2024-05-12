AGF Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,475 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $92,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,152,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 373,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,187,000 after purchasing an additional 89,504 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.19. 2,617,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $207.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.41. The firm has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

