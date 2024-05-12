Econ Financial Services Corp Purchases 3,016 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 1.8% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 129,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29,772 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,280,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.93. 4,157,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,789. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.92. The company has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $99.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

