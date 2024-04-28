Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Makes New $834,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 6,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.9% in the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 25,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $462.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $431.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.35. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $357.85 and a 12-month high of $490.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,630 shares of company stock worth $168,746,490 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MA. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.23.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

