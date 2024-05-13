Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 79.0% from the April 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $22.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4498 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.11. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is presently 95.74%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.