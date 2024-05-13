GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of GNT stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $5.45.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
