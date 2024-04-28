iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,002 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.8% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dohj LLC owned 0.17% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $12,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 114,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.04. The stock had a trading volume of 452,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,733. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $80.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.62.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

