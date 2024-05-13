Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $45.00 at Mizuho

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RRC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lowered Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.81.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE RRC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.54. 522,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,981. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In other news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles G. Griffie purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,983.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,799,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 23.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 456,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 87,624 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $19,704,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 224,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 33,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

