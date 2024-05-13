Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Lowered to $19.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PYCR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,737. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.32, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.54. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paycor HCM by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,844,000 after purchasing an additional 710,370 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Paycor HCM by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,657,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,020 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,228,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,471,000 after purchasing an additional 545,984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,214,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,384,000 after buying an additional 79,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,429,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,233,000 after buying an additional 213,313 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

