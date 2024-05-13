Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATLC

Atlanticus Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,421. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $436.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $309.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.68 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 8.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atlanticus

In other news, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III acquired 263,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $7,431,416.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 263,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,416.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Atlanticus news, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III acquired 263,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $7,431,416.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,416.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,577.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlanticus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 23.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

(Get Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.