Mizuho Raises Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $214.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $195.00 to $214.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.70% from the stock’s current price.

CHRD has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.40.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRD

Chord Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

CHRD traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.28. 182,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Chord Energy has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $190.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 22.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,154,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 306.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chord Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.