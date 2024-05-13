Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 23.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 44.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Portland General Electric stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 272,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,477. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 72.80%.

In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $142,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,600.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,940 shares of company stock valued at $248,313 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

