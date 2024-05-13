Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,370 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of RIO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.08. 728,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,246. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.77. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $2.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

