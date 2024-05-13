Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.60. The stock had a trading volume of 939,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,684. The stock has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.64. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $96.14.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 51.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.39.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

