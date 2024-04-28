Core Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Core Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.4% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $65.99. 9,982,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,921,297. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

