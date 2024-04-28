Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Goosehead Insurance worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSHD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 18.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.50. 788,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,810. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 5.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GSHD. TD Cowen began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

In other news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.46 per share, with a total value of $73,460.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones acquired 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $99,713.52. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,713.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Terry O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

