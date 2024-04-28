Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,024 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3,182.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

RARE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.24. The company had a trading volume of 450,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,581. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.86.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,116 shares of company stock worth $1,645,983. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

