Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,256 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,543 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of LCNB worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB in the third quarter valued at $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCNB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 427.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in LCNB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Get LCNB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

LCNB Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LCNB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.70. 2,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $194.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.77. LCNB Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

About LCNB

(Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.