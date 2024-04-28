Golden State Equity Partners Buys 308 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.2 %

FIS stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.95. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $74.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

