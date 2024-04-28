Total Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 826 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 629.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after buying an additional 69,409 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $277.92 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.01 and a twelve month high of $291.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.40.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

