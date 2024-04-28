PL Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 210.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 420,672 shares during the quarter. AGNC Investment accounts for about 2.1% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of AGNC Investment worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,593,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,301,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,924,000 after buying an additional 3,367,112 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,370,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,648,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,401.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,112,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,856 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

