Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Globe Life Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Globe Life Inc. now owns 233,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,726,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.05. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

