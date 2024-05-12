iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.59. The stock had a trading volume of 144,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,940. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $80.80.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

