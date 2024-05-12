NiSource (NYSE:NI) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.43.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,425,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50. NiSource has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $29.17.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in NiSource by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

(Get Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

