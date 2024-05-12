Roth Mkm Cuts Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $22.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.90.

GO traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,506,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,354. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $989.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,400 shares in the company, valued at $301,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $1,031,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,125. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,588 shares of company stock worth $13,367,577 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 300,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 332.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,333,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,628,000 after acquiring an additional 60,830 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

