Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 956 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

MDT opened at $82.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.77.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.