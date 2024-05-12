Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 243 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,475,000 after purchasing an additional 701,367 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,794,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,379,000 after purchasing an additional 397,753 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Analog Devices by 7.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,119,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,148,000 after buying an additional 225,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,890,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,002,000 after buying an additional 358,697 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.40 on Friday, reaching $207.19. 2,617,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $207.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.67 and its 200-day moving average is $189.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.