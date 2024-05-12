AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in AECOM by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of AECOM stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.05. 749,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,430. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $98.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently -977.67%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

