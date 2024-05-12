Soundwatch Capital LLC Sells 1,655 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Soundwatch Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.5% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $162.94. 946,580 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.60. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

