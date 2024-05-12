Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,442 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 2.1% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,652,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,004,952. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.94.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

