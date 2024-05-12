Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 71,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,168,000. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF makes up about 4.9% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. owned about 47.48% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $464,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $775,000.

Get PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BILZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,357. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.84.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.