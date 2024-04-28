Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,282.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of VDE opened at $133.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average of $121.74. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $105.51 and a one year high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

