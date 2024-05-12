Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTCH. UBS Group upped their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.11.

MTCH traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,684,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,215. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. Match Group has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $49.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $34.25.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,358,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,966,000 after buying an additional 416,140 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 51.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 317,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after buying an additional 108,433 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

