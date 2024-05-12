Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $712,000 Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,532,000 after buying an additional 1,213,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after acquiring an additional 971,032 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,522,000 after purchasing an additional 394,682 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,623,000 after purchasing an additional 380,904 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,561,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.46. 2,950,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.21 and its 200 day moving average is $138.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.65.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

